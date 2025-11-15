England defender could make debut against Albania after Ezri Konsa injury blow
John Stones will have an inexperienced partner alongside him in Albania on Sunday night
Ezri Konsa has been ruled out of England’s World Cup qualifier in Albania with a calf injury.
The Aston Villa defender, who has started England’s last four games, was left behind when the squad travelled to Tirana. And with Marc Guehi already out, it could give Jarell Quansah a chance to make a belated debut or for Trevoh Chalobah to win his second cap.
“Everyone was in training except Ezri Konsa who felt a tightness in the calf and stayed in London for further treatment,” said manager Thomas Tuchel. “I will talk to some players how they actually feel.”
Tuchel is yet to choose who will play as England look to make it eight wins out of eight in qualifying, adding: “We haven’t decided yet. We will have some discussions and make decisions [on Sunday] morning.”
England are yet to concede a goal in qualifying but Tuchel said they would not use the absence of Konsa and Guehi as an excuse as he said his side have a better defensive shape after recent games.
He added: “Now we have to find a solution. We have strong enough players. I think the structure is there over the last three camps to make it easier to compensate. The players are very aware of what we want. I think it helps we build the last three camps on the same structures and behaviours. There are a lot of players who are knocking on the door. We will not use it as an excuse.”
Tuchel also said England have not discussed the possibility of finishing their campaign with a 100 per cent record.
“We didn’t speak a single word about that,” he added. “The hunger is on to be on the pitch tomorrow. That is the most important. We need to get the foundation right to have a chance to get these records. Just by thinking about it or talking about it, nothing will change.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments