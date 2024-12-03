Grace Clinton strike ends Lionesses’ year with win over Switzerland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Grace Clinton’s early finish proved the winner as England concluded 2024 with a 1-0 victory over Switzerland in a friendly at Bramall Lane.

Continuing preparations for next summer’s title defence at the Euros by taking on the team who will be hosting the tournament, a much-changed, youthful Lionesses side went in front in the eighth minute when Clinton buried the loose ball after Manchester United team-mate Millie Turner had headed against the post.

England were unable to add to that despite creating a number of chances, including debutant Laura Blindkilde Brown being denied by Swiss goalkeeper Elvira Herzog.

open image in gallery Grace Clinton scored the only goal of the game in Sheffield ( Action Images via Reuters )

Opposite number Hannah Hampton then did well to tip a Meriame Terchoun shot over the crossbar, before Georgia Stanway cracked a shot against Herzog’s post in stoppage time.

Boss Sarina Wiegman had spoken about wanting to experiment in the two friendlies with which England were finishing the calendar year, and named a starting XI showing 10 changes from Saturday’s 0-0 draw with the United States at Wembley and lining up with three central defenders.

It also featured a considerable amount of youth, including two 21-year-olds handed bows in Blindkilde Brown and Ruby Mace, and another, Aggie Beever-Jones, making her first start.

The sole survivor from the weekend’s match was Jess Park, whose free-kick led to the early goal as it was flicked against the post by Turner – another first-time England starter – and Clinton – another 21-year-old – fired in from close range on the follow-up.

open image in gallery Hannah Hampton made some decent saves to keep a clean sheet for the Lionesses ( The FA via Getty Images )

As the hosts dominated the ball, Maya Le Tissier miscued from a good position to shoot wide, and Gabby George, on her first international appearance since 2018, lofted an effort off-target and saw a cross pushed away by Herzog.

Park and Le Tissier produced further unsuccessful attempts, before Hampton was called into action to make a comfortable save towards the end of the first half, gathering Sydney Schertenleib’s shot from outside the box.

The interval saw Alessia Russo, scorer of the memorable backheeled finish at the stadium when England beat Sweden 4-0 in the semi-final of their triumphant 2022 Euros campaign, come on for Park, and she headed wide from George’s cross four minutes into the second half.

open image in gallery England ended 2024 with a win and will take some confidence into next year ( Action Images via Reuters )

Switzerland then threatened when Iman Beney got past Turner and hit a shot that Hampton parried, before England returned to the front foot with Blindkilde Brown’s strike being turned behind by Herzog and Clinton slicing wide.

There was further work for Hampton as she got down to save substitute Nadine Riesen’s strike and produced a fine stop to divert Terchoun’s shot over.

It was the closest Pia Sundhage’s visitors went, and in added time Stanway, who had come on for Blindkilde Brown, went even closer, hitting the post moments after putting another effort into the side-netting.