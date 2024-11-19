Sarina Wiegman calls up three uncapped players for injury-hit Lionesses to face Emma Hayes’ USA
England Women manager Sarina Wiegman has recalled Gabby George to the squad for the first time in two years and Millie Turner is also called up after missing out since summer, as the Lionesses prepare for fixtures against Emma Hayes’ USA at Wembley and then Switzerland in Sheffield.
There are several notable injury absences from the squad, including Ella Toone, Lauren James and Lauren Hemp.
The squad in full is as follows:
Goalkeepers: Mary Earps, Hannah Hampton, Anna Moorhouse
Defenders: Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, Jess Carter, Gabby George, Alex Greenwood, Maya Le Tissier, Esme Morgan, Millie Turner, Leah Williamson
Midfielders: Laura Blindkilde Brown, Grace Clinton, Fran Kirby, Ruby Mace, Jess Park, Georgia Stanway, Keira Walsh
Forwards: Aggie Beever-Jones, Chloe Kelly, Beth Mead, Jess Naz, Alessia Russo
