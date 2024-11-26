England call up Lotte Wubben-Moy after Maya Le Tissier ruled out with concussion
The Lionesses face USA and Switzerland across the coming days
Arsenal defender Lotte Wubben-Moy has been called up to Sarina Wiegman’s England squad to play the United States on Saturday.
She replaces Manchester United captain Maya Le Tissier, who was diagnosed with concussion after her side’s Women’s Super League loss to leaders Chelsea on Sunday.
England will first face former Chelsea boss Emma Hayes’ American Olympic champions at Wembley before taking on Switzerland at Bramall Lane next Tuesday.
A Football Association statement read: “Maya Le Tissier was diagnosed with concussion after Sunday’s Barclays WSL game.
“She will miss the meeting with the USA and will be assessed at her club as she progresses through the ‘return to play’ concussion protocol.”
London City Lionesses goalkeeper Emily Orman has been called up to the England Under-23 squad for the first time, replacing Southampton’s Kayla Rendell, who has withdrawn through injury.
