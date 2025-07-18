Friday’s briefing: England beat Sweden on penalties to reach Euro 2025 semis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England needed a tense penalty shoot-out to see off Sweden and reach the semi-finals of Euro 2025.

Meanwhile, American rapper Snoop Dogg has officially become co-owner of Championship club Swansea.

Lionesses on spot to reach Euro semis

Defending champions England reached the semi-finals of Euro 2025 after a dramatic penalty shoot-out victory over Sweden.

An error-strewn opening 30 minutes from the Lionesses gifted Sweden a 2-0 lead through goals from Kosovare Asllani and Stina Blackstenius.

It took 79 minutes for Lucy Bronze to pull one back, but just 103 seconds later sub Michelle Agyemang sent the match into extra time.

Then, in a barmy shoot-out, Sweden goalkeeper Jennifer Falk saved from Lauren James, Beth Mead, Alex Greenwood and Grace Clinton, while also blazing her own penalty over.

Meanwhile, England keeper Hannah Hampton kept out spot-kicks from Filippa Angeldahl and Sofia Jakobsson while Magdalend Eriksson hit a post.

When Bronze calmly stepped up to blast her penalty into the roof of the net Smilla Holmberg needed to score to keep Sweden in it – but she fired over the crossbar meaning England will face Italy for a place in the final.

Dogg days at Swansea

Global rap music megastar Snoop Dogg was announced as co-owner of Championship club Swansea.

The 53-year-old, who hinted at investing in the club by helping promote the club’s shirt launch earlier this week, has joined Croatian midfielder Luka Modric in linking up with the Swans.

He said: “My love of football is well known, but it feels special to me that I make my move into club ownership with Swansea City.

“The story of the club and the area really struck a chord with me. This is a proud, working class city and club. An underdog that bites back, just like me.”

United close in on Mbeumo

Manchester United have made an improved bid worth up to £70million for Brentford frontman Bryan Mbeumo, the PA news agency understands.

The 25-year-old has been a key target for Ruben Amorim’s Red Devils, who made a first approach of £45m plus £10m in potential add-ons six weeks ago.

United followed that up with an improved proposal exceeding £60m a few weeks later but talks stalled as Brentford held on for a greater fee for Mbeumo.

The Old Trafford club have now made a new offer that PA understands to be worth £65m plus an additional £5m in potential add-ons as they attempt to sign the player before their pre-season tour to the United States.

Reds step up Ekitike bid

Liverpool are set to make an offer for striker Hugo Ekitike as talks with Eintracht Frankfurt progress, the PA news agency understands.

The highly-rated 23-year-old has attracted interest from the Premier League this summer having scored 22 goals in all competitions after making a loan move from Paris St Germain permanent last year.

Newcastle had looked at bringing in Ekitike as Liverpool considered a big-money move for Alexander Isak, who it is understood the Magpies valued at around £150million in an attempt to ward off potential suitors.

But the Reds are now pressing ahead with a deal for France international Ekitike, with it a case a matter of when rather than if a bid is submitted following talks.

Liverpool are reportedly preparing a deal in the region of 80million euros (£69.2million), with sources close to the player indicating that Newcastle look out of the race to sign a striker that Manchester United also hold interest in.

What’s on today?

Euro 2025 favourites Spain take on hosts Switzerland in the third quarter-final.

The winners will face whoever comes out victorious between France and Germany on Friday.