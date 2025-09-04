Elliot Anderson ‘really thankful’ he made the decision to focus on England

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Elliot Anderson is “really thankful” he chose not to represent Scotland at senior level as he hopes for an England debut this week.

The 22-year-old Nottingham Forest midfielder, who was born in Whitley Bay, represented Scotland at youth level from Under-16s to Under-21s and boss Steve Clarke named him in the senior squad for matches against Cyprus and England in 2023.

But he withdrew from the squad, citing an injury, and later pledged his allegiance to the country of his birth.

He was part of the England Under-21s squad that enjoyed glory in the European Championships and is now eyeing a first senior cap in the forthcoming World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia.He explained: “I went away with the Scotland team and I left camp after a few days and decided I just needed more time to make my decision really.

“I didn’t want to dive into anything, so I’m really thankful I’ve done that now.”

Anderson qualifies for Scotland through his grandmother but once he got the taste of pulling on the England shirt he never looked back.

He added: “I’m definitely English. That’s where I see myself.

“It’s just I hadn’t really been called up to England throughout the ages when I was younger so I thought I’d take the opportunity to play and then once I got that belief that I thought I was good enough to play for England it hit me, and I focused on England.”