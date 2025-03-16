Dele Alli sees light side as he ‘announces return’ with 10-minute red card

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dele Alli appears to have made light of the red card that ruined his Como debut as he made a long-awaited return from injury.

The former England midfielder, who joined Como on a free transfer in January, came on as a substitute with 81 minutes played in Saturday night’s 2-1 defeat to AC Milan.

But, just 10 minutes after coming on to make his first appearance for any club in two years, Dele was guilty of a rash challenge on former England team-mate Ruben Loftus-Cheek, with an initial yellow card being upgraded to red after a VAR check.

“I was always going to announce my return in some way after these past 2 years, would rather it had been with a goal but feels good to be back,” Dele wrote on Instagram.

Although Dele could joke the day afterwards, Como coach Cesc Fabregas reacted angrily after his side’s defeat.

“Dele Alli is a player who can score goals, he perhaps didn’t deserve this opportunity because he has only been working with us for two weeks and has a lot to improve,” Fabregas said on DAZN.

“It is a grave mistake, one that we should not see from a player of his experience.

“It was a clear red card, there’s nothing to be said about that, he left the team down to 10 men during a crucial moment when we were pushing for 2-2. That is the most negative thing about this evening, but we keep going.”