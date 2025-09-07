Elliot Anderson eyes World Cup place after making England debut against Andorra

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Elliot Anderson says it is “all eyes on the World Cup” but knows he has to build on his impressive England debut.

The Nottingham Forest midfielder stood out on his senior bow as Thomas Tuchel’s side underwhelmingly beat Andorra 2-0 at Villa Park to take another step towards booking their place in next summer’s tournament.

Anderson has thrown himself into contention to be on the plane, and almost capped off a debut to remember with a second-half goal, but knows he has to back it up.

“I think it’s only one game really,” he said. “I’m focusing on the next game and then the game after that, to try and make an impact.

“But obviously, all eyes on the World Cup.

“It couldn’t have gone much better apart from if I’d have scored. I should have scored, it is what it is…next time.”

The goals were not exactly flowing for Tuchel’s side as the 174th ranked team in the world put 11 men behind the ball.

Although the performance was not as limp as June’s reverse fixture, where England were booed off in Barcelona after a 1-0 victory, the Villa Park crowd were hardly wowed.

Noni Madueke was one of the bright attacking options, creating the opening goal with a cross which Christian Garcia headed into his own net.

Madueke said: “Obviously, we had the experience of playing them at the end of last season, and we knew that, give them credit, they’re a very stubborn opposition.

“I think we could have scored more goals, and I think it was definitely a much improved performance from the last time.

“I’m happy overall.

“You have to just get the ball and just have that fearless mentality.

“There’s 11 players in 30 metres of space, so the only way you’re really going to get to goals is if you outplay somebody, or if you get crosses in like Reece James did with the second goal.

“So I feel like as a collective, that was really what we tried to do.”