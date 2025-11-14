Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England defender Marc Guehi has withdrawn from the squad for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier against Albania.

The centre-half, who missed Thursday’s win over Serbia with a foot injury, will not recover for the Group K finale in Tirana.

He has returned to his club for treatment, hoping to be fit for next Saturday’s Premier League clash with Wolves.

Thomas Tuchel has not called up a replacement, so England will travel to Albania with a 24-man squad.

open image in gallery Guehi also missed England’s win against Serbia on Thursday (Bradley Collyer/PA) ( PA Wire )

A Football Association statement read: "Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi has left the England camp and will not travel to Albania for Sunday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

“The defender joined up with the Three Lions at Tottenham Hotspur’s training ground earlier this week but has returned to his club to continue his rehabilitation."

Guehi’s absence means Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa and Manchester City’s John Stones could continue their partnership.

Dan Burn, Trevoh Chalobah or Jarrell Quansah could also feature if Tuchel makes changes for the dead rubber.

Tuchel’s side are looking to close out the qualification period with a 100 per cent record, having won their first seven matches without conceding a goal.

Their place at next summer’s World Cup is assured, leaving the German with only three more matches to finalise his tournament plans.

open image in gallery Jude Bellingham will hope to return to the starting line-up on Sunday ( Reuters )

Tuchel could look to make changes to his team higher up the pitch against Albania, with Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden pushing for starting berths.

Both players started on the bench for Thursday’s clash with Serbia at Wembley before being introduced in the second half.

They linked up to good effect for England’s second goal as Bellingham found Foden who in turn played in Eberechi Eze to seal victory for the Three Lions.

Bellingham may get the nod over Morgan Rogers on Sunday, while Tuchel has suggested Foden could play as a No 10 or up front in his favoured 4-2-3-1 formation.