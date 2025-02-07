Ella Toone says speaking about father’s death allows her to ‘focus on football’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England and Manchester United midfielder Ella Toone says opening up about her late father has allowed her to “focus on football”.

The 25-year-old, who was named Barclays Women’s Super League Player of the Month after a spectacular January, recently penned a moving piece for the Players’ Tribune about her relationship with dad Nick, who died in September last year.

Toone’s touching and brave tribute was met with compassion and gratitude from inside her club and well beyond.

“It was the right time,” she told the PA news agency. “I think I always wanted to speak out on what I’ve been through and now everyone knows what I’ve been through, and why maybe the first half of the season wasn’t my best football, because I had a lot going on.

“It was nice for me to share those memories. The main thing for me was to help people that are going through similar, and hopefully they can find that everyone goes through grieving differently, and that’s OK.

“I think that was the main message I wanted to send out, and now that my story is out there I can just focus on football.”

Nick Toone died three days short of his 60th birthday, having been diagnosed with prostate cancer the day after he had watched his daughter score in the Euro 2022 final, a match in which England beat Germany 2-1 at Wembley.

I think we’ve definitely bonded together as a team, even more so this season than ever before Manchester United midfielder Ella Toone

Toone was flooded with messages after the piece was published from “a lot of people saying that they’ve been through similar and it’s really nice to hear my story”.

“The girls have been amazing since it happened and the whole way through the season, they’ve always looked after me and they’ve just been normal,” Toone added. “That’s the main thing.

“They made me feel like football is my safe place and they’re always there if I need them. I think we’ve definitely bonded together as a team, even more so this season than ever before, because of the things we faced.”

Toone was sidelined with the first major injury of her career late last year, but bounced back in spectacular fashion to kick off 2025, scoring five goals in four matches including a hat-trick in the Manchester derby she admits is “definitely up there” in terms of career highlights.

“I’ve always wanted to score against City,” the lifelong United fan explained. “I’d not managed to do it until that game at the Etihad and instead of managing to score one, I managed to score three!”

Reigning BWSL champions Chelsea look hard to beat for a sixth straight season, but United, sitting in second place and seven points back, are currently the closest to catching them.

At the very least, next season’s Champions League teams could well be decided at the sharpest point of this campaign’s business end, with Toone’s side set to face Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea in three of their final four league contests.

“I think people do underestimate us,” agreed Toone. “They don’t class us as one of those big teams, but we’re fine with that.

“I think overall the team is doing really well, I think individuals are doing really well, we’re getting eight out of 10 performances from all the team at the minute.

“So hopefully we can keep on pushing for that. The squad as a whole is really clicking and gelling together now, so hopefully we can kick on towards the end of the season.

“I think anyone can beat anyone.”

As for herself, Toone added: “I’ve grown massively, especially this season alone.

“I’ve had a lot going on and I’ve used it to come back physically and mentally stronger than ever before.

“I feel the love of the game again and more importantly for me it’s about making sure that I can step out onto the pitch, give 100 per cent, and put on a show for everyone.

“I’ve definitely grown, and I keep growing.”