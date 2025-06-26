New-look Lionesses head to Switzerland looking to conquer Europe once again

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England head to Switzerland with a new look but with the same goal as three years ago when they conquered Europe.

The Lionesses are tasked with defending their first major title at this summer’s European Championship, having lifted the trophy at Wembley and transformed women’s football across the country.

But four of Sarina Wiegman’s unchanged starting line-up from 2022 have now retired.

Ellen White hung up her boots shortly after, then Rachel Daly retired from international football in 2024.

FIFA Best and Sports Personality of the Year-winning goalkeeper Mary Earps shockingly called time on her England career late last month, quickly followed by attacking midfielder Fran Kirby.

Add an announcement from World Cup captain Millie Bright, who made herself unavailable for selection in order to address her physical and mental health, and some started to wonder if this could be a summer of struggle for England.

But the Lionesses have brushed aside that speculation, insisting once again this is a “new England” ahead of their title defence.

While many of Wiegman’s 13 2022 returnees – like Arsenal striker Alessia Russo and Chelsea goalkeeper Hannah Hampton – have significantly stepped up in responsibility, seven major tournament newcomers will also be looking to make their mark.

Aggie Beever-Jones has enjoyed a breakout season at Chelsea, last month completing a hat-trick on her Wembley debut for England, while 19-year-old Michelle Agyemang – who has returned to Arsenal after a Brighton loan spell – scored 41 seconds into her maiden senior international appearance in April.

Stalwarts like Chelsea defender Lucy Bronze – heading into her seventh major tournament and fourth consecutive Euros – will provide the experience.

And while England may not be able to replicate the magic of that maiden trophy on home soil, winning one away from home would be another historic achievement.

Wales, meanwhile, qualified for their first major tournament after beating the Republic of Ireland in a dramatic 2-1 second-leg victory to win their play-off 3-2 on aggregate.

Boss Rhian Wilkinson has used Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon), Wales’ highest peak, as a metaphor for their mission in Switzerland.

Wales are the lowest-ranked team in the Euros, drawn in a very difficult group with holders England, 2017 winners the Netherlands and 2022 semi-finalists France, but Wilkinson has insisted her side are not simply just happy to be included.

Speaking from the top of Yr Wyddfa, she said: “As we’ve moved towards the Euros we’ve talked about the summit, the Everest part of it. That something is impossible until it isn’t.

“Outside Wales people can think whatever they want.

“Our goal is to show up and deliver to the best of our ability. I am sure people will be looking up Wales on a map very soon.”