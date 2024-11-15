Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Lee Carsley believes England’s team of youthful champions can emulate Spain and Germany by going on to win tournaments at senior level.

Interim manager Carsley coached the Under-21 side who won the 2023 European Championships and has already called up 10 of them into the full squad in his brief reign.

And Thursday’s 3-0 win over Greece included a debut goal for Curtis Jones and assists for Noni Madueke and Morgan Gibbs-White.

Carsley has taken note of the 2009 German team who won the Under-21 Championships, with many of them going on to lift the World Cup five years later, while Spain took the 2019 crown with players who would help them to triumph at Euro 2024.

He feels England could do likewise, explaining: “They’ve won at under-18s as well and I think it definitely helps. We’ve seen that with Germany in the past and with Spain so why can’t that be England?”

England won the 2022 Under-19 European Championships and the 2017 Under-17 World Cup and Carsley believes his young generation flourished in Athens on Thursday.

He added: “We’ve seen a lot of these young players in the past but to get an opportunity to play and to be as exciting and attacking as they were is good to watch. We want to see a side that’s attacking, playing with energy, enthusiasm, creating chances and we had that.”

England host Republic of Ireland on Sunday with the possibility Carsley will give a debut to Taylor Harwood-Bellis, the captain of his Under-21 team.