England qualify for World Cup 2026 with win over Latvia

England are the first European nation to confirm their place at the 2026 World Cup following a 5-0 victory over Latvia on Tuesday evening.

The Three Lions claimed victory and a crucial three points in Riga courtesy of goals from Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane and Eberechi Eze which saw Thomas Tuchel’s side take an unassailable lead in Uefa qualifying Group K.

Tuchel has now overseen seven wins from his eight matches in charge with his England team yet to concede a goal in competitive fixtures.

England’s win means they are now seven points clear of second place Albania with just two matches to go. That provides Tuchel the opportunity to test out new players, tactics, and formations in the November camp without the pressure of needing to win points for qualification.

But, the England boss has spoken frequently about building a cohesive team and the last few matches have seen improved performances from the players who have settled into a high-pressing 4-1-4-1 set up.

Elliot Anderson and Morgan Rogers have both impressed in midfield creating a beneficial dilemma for the manager who must decide whether to stick with the two newcomers or welcome back some of England’s most gifted players in Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish.

The head coach will now be looking ahead to next summer when the tournament begins and, with qualification secured, the preparations for the tournament can start in earnest. Tuchel will oversee two more camps, one in November and one in March before his must decide who will be on the plane to North America.

open image in gallery Elliot Anderson has impressed since his debut but will Thomas Tuchel select him for the World Cup? ( Getty Images )

Yet, there are still questions to be answered over England’s chances to win the tournament with improvements needed in their defence.

England’s defence hasn’t been truly tested in qualifying but Marc Guehi seems to be the only standout defensive player and should be a shoe in for the World Cup. John Stones, who played 70 minutes against Latvia, is still proving his fitness while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Reece James must improve fitness and form to challenge for the right-back position. Tuchel must also decide between Djed Spence, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Tino Livramento and Luke Shaw for the vacant left-back role.

open image in gallery England celebrate qualifying for the World Cup 2026 ( The FA via Getty Images )

At the top of the pitch Kane is the leading man and proved it once again against Latvia. A beautiful left-footed strike provided his first goal of the evening and he followed it up by winning and netting from the penalty spot. Ollie Watkins is his deputy but on the wings Anthony Gordon, Bukayo Saka and Noni Madueke have been the stand outs under Tuchel raising doubts ove Cole Palmer’s possible inclusion.

However, these are quandries for Tuchel and his team to solve in the future. For now England have qualified for the World Cup and the first target of his remit has been achieved. Next up is Serbia on November 13 followed by Albania on November 16 and after that all eyes will look towards the United States, Canada and Mexico.