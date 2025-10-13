Talking points as England target World Cup qualification with victory in Latvia

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England continue their quest for World Cup qualification as they travel to Latvia on Tuesday and they could get the job done in Riga.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the talking points ahead of the game.

North America here we come

England can qualify for the 2026 World Cup with victory. Albania’s 1-0 win in Belgrade on Sunday means Thomas Tuchel’s side cannot be caught at the top of Group K if they win in Latvia.

That looks highly likely as England have coasted through the group so far, winning all five games without conceding a goal.

A draw would mean their qualification fate would go into November’s international camp where they play Serbia at home and Albania away.

But they are expected to get the job done in the Baltics and secure their place in next summer’s tournament in North America, which would be their eighth successive World Cup appearance having last failed to qualify in 1994.

Kane able to return?

Harry Kane missed Thursday’s 3-0 friendly win over Wales with an ankle injury he suffered playing for Bayern Munich last weekend.

But the expectation was always that he should be fit for the competitive match against Latvia and he said he “should be OK” as he walked through the mixed zone after Thursday’s match.

Kane, whose return is timely after Ollie Watkins withdrew from the game with a knock, will be licking his lips at the prospect of returning to the side, having enjoyed a goal glut at the start of the season.

He has scored 19 times in 12 matches so far and has bagged in all but one of his six matches under Tuchel.

The audition continues

Tuchel raised eyebrows by leaving out Jude Bellingham, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish this month in order to reward the players who performed so well in September’s camp.

Some of them, such as Morgan Rogers, Elliot Anderson and Anthony Gordon, further strengthened their position in the side against Wales and should get another opportunity to shine in Latvia.

Tuchel named a strong squad against Wales, knowing there was a long enough turnaround before the trip to Latvia, and will again go strong.

First time in Riga

Tuchel’s side should not be too troubled against a side currently ranked 137th in the world, even if they are stepping into the unknown with a first ever visit to Riga.

The return fixture in March, which England won 3-0 in Tuchel’s second match in charge, is the only previous meeting between the two sides.

Latvia can no longer qualify for the World Cup, currently sitting fourth in the group with five points.

They drew 2-2 with Andorra on Friday, having also beaten the minnows in their reverse fixture while drawing with Albania.