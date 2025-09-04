Jarrod Bowen keen to move on from clash with West Ham fan by focusing on England

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jarrod Bowen is trying to nail down a spot in Thomas Tuchel’s England set-up as he moves on from a clash with a West Ham supporter borne out of their shared “love for the club”.

The 28-year-old was named in the squad for September’s World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia despite the Hammers’ horrid start to the new season.

Graham Potter’s side saw their 3-0 thrashing at promoted Sunderland and 5-1 home humbling by Chelsea compounded last Wednesday by a late 3-2 defeat in the Carabao Cup at Wolves.

West Ham skipper Bowen had a heated exchange with a supporter after the final whistle before being led away by team-mates, quickly taking to Instagram to apologise and vowing to “set a better example”.

“Obviously I was disappointed and angry with ourselves for letting the lead go, and then you get caught up in amongst it with fans,” the forward told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“But, you know, I think it’s for the love of the club. I think the fans have got a lot of love for the club, I’ve got a lot of love for the club.

“I always wear my heart on my sleeve, got a lot of passion and I want the team to do well, and we’ve come off the back of three defeats that we were all really disappointed with.

“I think sometimes those things can happen. I think for someone who understands the club, like I think I do, I don’t think it’s almost frowned upon.

“You know, it’s not what I want to be doing, falling out with people, but sometimes these things happen in football.”

Bowen helped put that moment and West Ham’s miserable start to the season behind them by scoring in Sunday’s surprising 3-0 Premier League win at Nottingham Forest.

It has put a spring in his step as he returned to the England fold, having been part of Tuchel’s first squad in March only to be left out of June’s double-header.

“Attacking is probably the best options England’s had for a few years now,” 16-cap forward Bowen said.

“I’ve been in and out of squads for a couple of years and always had that competition for places, and I think it’s really good. I think it really brings the best out of you.

“I think for me it’s a really big year. I’ve got a really big year at club level and then also international level as well. You know there’s a World Cup around the corner.

“So, I think for me, being back in the squad is just trying to show what I do at West Ham, week in, week out. I think that’s all that I can do.”

Bowen was part of the England squad that reached the Euro 2024 final and is desperate to earn his place on the plane to the United States next summer for the World Cup.

“I wouldn’t say pressure,” he told talkSPORT of his aims this month. “I think it’s more enjoying that responsibility, enjoying being here.

“Because ultimately when you were young and playing for your country, probably seemed a million miles away, when you’re here, I think it’s important not to get too frightened about the situation.

“You’re here on merit, you’re here for a reason, so I think it’s do what you do, that you’ve always done, that helped you get here.

“Then when you do get that opportunity, it’s important you know you have to take the opportunity, but I don’t see it as a pressure. I see it as a responsibility that you enjoy.”