Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Welcome to an exclusive Ask Me Anything session with me, Miguel Delaney, The Independent’s chief football writer.

Keep scrolling for more. If you want to jump straight to the Q&A, click here.

Thomas Tuchel’s England era has begun, with a World Cup qualifier against Albania offering a first look at his tactical vision.

Did his attacking, high-intensity approach deliver? His experienced lineup raised questions—was it the right call? With Latvia up next, what changes might he make?

Tuchel’s leadership is already making waves, from his stance on Rashford and Foden to his focus on squad chemistry. He demands intensity, urging players to take responsibility. Jordan Henderson’s recall highlights this shift, ensuring England’s leadership isn’t shouldered by one player.

If you have questions about Tuchel’s appointment, his tactical plans, or England’s road to the 2026 World Cup, drop them in the comments below. I’ll be answering them live during a Q&A on Monday, 24 March at 1pm.

Register to submit your question in the comments box under this article. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments section to leave your question. For a full guide on how to comment click here.

Don’t worry if you can’t see your question — it may be hidden until I join the conversation to answer them. Then, join us live on this page at 1pm as I tackle as many as I can.