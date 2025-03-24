As Thomas Tuchel takes charge of England, Miguel Delaney answers your questions on their World Cup chances
Our chief football writer Miguel Delaney is here to dissect Thomas Tuchel’s England debut and what it means ahead of the next World Cup qualifier against Latvia
Welcome to an exclusive Ask Me Anything session with me, Miguel Delaney, The Independent’s chief football writer.
Thomas Tuchel’s England era has begun, with a World Cup qualifier against Albania offering a first look at his tactical vision.
Did his attacking, high-intensity approach deliver? His experienced lineup raised questions—was it the right call? With Latvia up next, what changes might he make?
Tuchel’s leadership is already making waves, from his stance on Rashford and Foden to his focus on squad chemistry. He demands intensity, urging players to take responsibility. Jordan Henderson’s recall highlights this shift, ensuring England’s leadership isn’t shouldered by one player.
If you have questions about Tuchel’s appointment, his tactical plans, or England’s road to the 2026 World Cup, drop them in the comments below. I’ll be answering them live during a Q&A on Monday, 24 March at 1pm.
