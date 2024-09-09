Jump to content

Watch as England’s Lee Carsley and Harry Kane hold press conference ahead of Finland clash

Oliver Browning
Monday 09 September 2024 10:22
Live: England’s Lee Carsley and Harry Kane hold press conference ahead of Finland clash

Watch as Lee Carsley and an England player hold a press conference on Monday 9 September, ahead of their Uefa Nations League match against Finland.

The interim manager liked what he saw from his team - and creative livewire Jack Grealish - against the Republic of Ireland on Saturday evening.

England are starting anew after Gareth Southgate called time on his eight-year reign days after July’s heartbreaking defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

The Football Association has temporarily turned to England Under-21s boss Carsley, but a promising Nations League campaign could well see that promotion become permanent.

Things got off to a promising start as England hushed a rocking Aviva Stadium over the weekend, with Declan Rice and Jack Grealish scoring in a 2-0 win, returning to haunt the nation they represented before switching allegiance.

After the game, Carsley admitted he is trying to find Grealish a spot in his team after the Manchester City star missed out on the Euros.

“I’m not sure where he’d play, but I think a player of Jack’s talent we have to try and find him a place. We have to be creative at times,” he said.

England next play Finland at Wembley on Tuesday night.

