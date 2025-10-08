Jude Bellingham a notable absentee when England take on Wales – talking points

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England and Wales go head-to-head in a sold-out Wembley friendly on Thursday evening.

Ahead of the neighbours’ meeting under the arch, the PA news agency takes a look at five of the main talking points.

England hold upper hand for Wales visit

The back-to-back Euros runners-up head into Thursday’s Alzheimer’s Society International as heavy favourites. Thomas Tuchel’s side are fourth in the FIFA world rankings and 30th-placed Wales are available at odds of 12/1 to win the friendly. That is little surprise given England have won each of the last seven meetings, most recently 3-0 at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and have only suffered one home defeat in this fixture since World War II. Such is the supposed gulf in quality that Wales boss Craig Bellamy said a boxing promoter would not be allowed to match his side with a market value of £170million against their £1.4billion behemoth.

Risks and rewards for Bellamy

Bellamy admitted he could get his backside kicked after lining up this Wembley friendly. The Wales manager says he expects “ridiculous” England to end their long wait for a major trophy, insisting it is a “matter of time” before they do so. But Bellamy believes the rewards of the fixture outweighs the risks for Wales in their bid to qualify for next summer’s World Cup. As well as avoiding any major travel issues by making the short journey to London before Monday’s World Cup qualifier against Belgium, Bellamy believes playing tough opposition will accelerate the development of his young team.

Hey, where’s Jude?

Jude Bellingham will be a notable absentee at Wembley after his omission from Tuchel’s squad. The Real Madrid star is back in action after summer shoulder surgery and was widely expected to return to the group having missed September’s camp. But England’s performances in Bellingham’s absence persuaded Tuchel to keep faith with the same group and leave the 22-year-old in Spain. That means Morgan Rogers will again have the chance to strengthen his grip on the No.10 position in a game where England are expected to dominate. It is unthinkable that Bellingham will not be on the plane to the World Cup next summer but his position as England’s golden boy is maybe more fragile than before.

Belgium the bigger game for Wales

Wales have only ever won once at Wembley – thanks to a Leighton James penalty in 1977 – and there is no doubt upsetting England in their own backyard would lead to celebrations from Aberdare to Anglesey. But playing Tuchel’s side is complicated by the fact Wales have a massive World Cup qualifier four days later. Group favourites Belgium visit Cardiff with Wales knowing anything other than victory there will leave them in the play-offs next March. Belgium is a far bigger game than England for Wales, and Bellamy’s team selection at Wembley may need to reflect that in some departments.

Tuchel to prioritise this game over Latvia?

For England, just like Wales, the most important match of this double-header follows Thursday’s Wembley encounter. England know they could qualify for next summer’s World Cup this month if they beat Latvia on Tuesday and Group K other results go their way. That said, it would be an almighty shock if Tuchel’s side were to come a cropper against the 137th-ranked hosts in Riga, meaning the head coach must surely be tempted to put more emphasis on Thursday. Bukayo Saka and John Stones could join Harry Kane and Declan Rice in the line-up against Wales, while Elliot Anderson and Djed Spence will hope to get the chance to build on last month’s debuts. Jarell Quansah, now in his fifth senior camp, will be hoping to make his bow at last, as will Nico O’Reilly having been drafted in as Reece James’ replacement.