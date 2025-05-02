Villa Park confirmed to host England’s World Cup qualifier against Andorra

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Villa Park will host England’s World Cup qualifier with Andorra in September as Thomas Tuchel’s side stay on the road.

With Wembley hosting Coldplay for a series of concerts, Tuchel’s men will travel to Birmingham for their fixture against the minnows on September 6.

It will be England’s second successive match away from the national stadium as they play Senegal in a friendly at Nottingham Forest’s City Ground in June, three days after the reverse fixture against Andorra, which is being played in Barcelona.

Tuchel said: “We are excited to play at Villa Park; another stadium full of history.

“I know from my own visits to the stadium this season that it is capable of creating an outstanding atmosphere and is located close to St. George’s Park which is a positive for our preparation.

“We hope to be able to generate another special atmosphere and create a memorable occasion for all fans.”

England have not played at Aston Villa’s home since a 0-0 friendly draw with the Netherlands in February 2005.

Villa Park was due to host England’s final European Championship warm-up match in June 2020, but the friendly against Romania had to be scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic.

England won their opening two World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia at Wembley in Tuchel’s first games in charge in March.

They travel to Barcelona to take on Andorra on June 7 and can take a major step to sealing their place at the 2026 World Cup.

Tuchel’s side will next play at the national stadium in a friendly against Wales on October 9.