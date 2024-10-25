Why are England wearing black armbands tonight against Germany?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



England will wear black armbands against Germany as a mark of respect following the passing of Ella Toone’s father.

The Lionesses and Manchester United midfielder shared in a post on social media last month that her dad Nick had died aged 59, just days before he was due to celebrate his 60th birthday.

Toone scored in England’s Euro 2022 final victory over Germany at Wembley and is in the squad for tonight’s rematch against the same opponents.

The 25-year-old, who has scored 19 goals for England in 51 international appearances and won the FA Cup with Manchester United last season, paid tribute to her father’s impact on her career.

“There’s a big hole in my heart that can never be filled but all I can do now is continue to make you proud,” she posted on Instagram.

“You’re the biggest reason I’ve achieved what I have, playing without you sat in the stands shouting ‘Come on United’ won’t ever be the same but you got the best seat in the house now dad, just make sure you remember to take your glasses for onc.

“The best dad in the world, best man, my best friend and my best football coach.”

Several of Toone’s England team-mates, including Leah Williamson, Beth Mead and Alessia Russo and Mary Earps, also paid tribute under her post.

Mead said he was “the best guy” while Russo added “one of a kind”.