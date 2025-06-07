Why are England playing Andorra in Barcelona?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England take on Andorra this evening in a World Cup qualifier hoping to keep their winning record in tact. Thomas Tuchel has overseen two wins from two since taking charge at the start of the year and has a clear gameplan in mind to challenge Andorra.

The teams are meet at the RCDE Stadium, where the Lionesses recently lost to Spain in their Nations League campaign, after Andorra’s national stadium was unavailable after the recent Games of the Small States of Europe.

Uefa said no stadiums in Andorra were available despite the Andorran Football Federation building a new stadium in the Encamp area. That construction did not meet Uefa deadlines to host this match.

Andorra are yet to score in six previous encounters with England, a run that they will hope to end when the teams meet in Barcelona on Saturday night.

When is Andorra vs England?

Andorra vs England is due to kick off at 5pm on Saturday 7 June at the RCDE Stadium near Barcelona.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel from 4.15pm BST. A live stream will be available via ITVX.

England team news

Ivan Toney was recalled to the England squad for this international window, while Trevoh Chalobah was given his first senior call-up.

Cole Palmer could be deployed in behind Harry Kane, who appears set to move level with Bobby Charlton and Frank Lampard on 106 England caps. Ollie Watkins has withdrawn due to a minor injury.

Predicted line-up

England XI: Pickford; James, Konsa, Colwill, Lewis-Skelly; Rice, Bellingham; Saka, Palmer, Gordon; Kane.

Odds

Andorra win 100/1

Draw 35/1

England win 1/33

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

Prediction

Thomas Tuchel has said he wants to see how well England can cope with a deep bloke so will no doubt let his attacking players off the leash. Should England England earlier they could notch up a high total but the scoreline will depend on when the first goal goes in.

Andorra 0-3 England.