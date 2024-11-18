Emma Hayes: I no longer feel like football’s version of A&E doctor in America

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Emma Hayes says she is no longer feeling like football’s version of an A&E doctor, one year after her appointment as head coach of the United States women’s national team was announced.

The decorated English boss confirmed she was leaving Chelsea last November, but saw out her final season – and Women’s Super League title – at Stamford Bridge before leading the Americans to Olympic gold in Paris.

When she first arrived at a side that had the summer before suffered their earliest exit at a World Cup, the 48-year-old told reporters “it feels like I’m a heart surgeon in the middle of emergency surgery”.

Now, she said: “I’m on the wards. I’m on the clinics. I’m in the room, we’re developing the leadership around.

“It’s functioning, it’s high level, I think everybody understands the ethos. Once we develop our strategy in January we can go to another level.

“It’s a lovely hospital. People are really good and the patients are behaving really well, so all around, genuinely a good start.”

While the plot of Hayes’ anatomy is largely unfolding, just as the six-time Super League winner hoped, several players have been plagued by medical concerns ahead of their trip to play England at Wembley on November 30.

Just 15 of the 22 members of her Olympics team were named in Monday’s squad, with the entire front line of Trinity Rodman, Sophia Smith and Mallory Swanson all missing out with nagging injuries.

Manchester United goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce and 20-year-old Utah Royals FC forward Ally Sentnor are the only two uncapped players.

Lily Yohannes, the 17-year-old Ajax midfielder who last week announced she would represent the United States rather than the Netherlands – her home since age 10 – earns a third call-up.

Yohannes, who in June became the youngest America women’s team debutant since 2001, could play for the country she turned down when the USA play the Netherlands in the Hague on December 3.

Seven players in Hayes’ squad earned their first caps during October’s international window.

“I’m not preparing for a Euros next summer like England and the Netherlands are,” she explained.

“I’m preparing to qualify for a World Cup in 2027 so I need to do this (play big games like England).

“I like doing these things. I’ve developed rosters over a long period of time. (Players) don’t improve by just having them on the roster. We have to give them opportunities to do that.

I really want our players to get a sense of what it feels like to play in someone’s national stadium Emma Hayes

“I have no fear whatsoever to be able to put out a very different team, if that’s what we do against England.”

For fans, the Wembley friendly is an exciting chance to see the two behemoths of women’s football head coaching – Hayes and England boss Sarina Wiegman – pit teams against each other for the first time.

Hayes and her staff are planning an American Thanksgiving dinner in London for two days before the match.

She has promised son Harry there will be a marshmallow-topped sweet potato casserole involved, but also demanded English puddings be included on the menu.

Hayes added: “It’s two top teams, one being an Olympic champions and the other European champions, two top leagues. It means the game is hugely competitive.

“I think this is a brilliant match-up for us in the right moment and one where I really want our players to get a sense of what it feels like to play in someone’s national stadium and deal with the things that come with doing that.

“I think it’s going to be a top game for both of us.”