Ryan Sessegnon’s stoppage-time strike snatches Fulham victory at Southampton

A stoppage-time winner from Ryan Sessegnon revitalised Fulham’s European qualification prospects and denied Southampton the chance to move past the record-low Premier League points total set by Derby.

Jack Stephens’ 14th-minute opener had already-relegated Saints on course for a first home league victory since November, but Emile Smith Rowe levelled for Fulham after 72 minutes to set up a nervy finale at St Mary’s.

A draw would have helped Southampton move onto 12 points and avoid Derby’s unwanted lowest-ever Premier League points total of 11 from the 2007-08 season, only for Sessegnon to have other ideas as Fulham’s dramatic 2-1 win moves them up to eighth.

Saints fans turned up in their numbers and were treated to an overdue full home debut for forward Ross Stewart after two injury-hit campaigns.

Fulham had plenty at stake and an early curled effort wide by Willian signalled their intent, but the deadlock was broken by Southampton after 14 minutes.

Left-back Ryan Manning was the creator with a superb free-kick delivery, which was headed in by captain Stephens for only the club’s 12th home league goal this season.

It sparked big celebrations from the St Mary’s crowd and Stephens continued to be in the thick of the action with a key clearance to deny Joachim Andersen not long after he required treatment.

Stephens produced more last-ditch defending to clear Andreas Pereira’s scuffed shot with Raul Jimenez ready to pounce.

Fulham did create two chances for Jimenez towards the end of the half but the Mexican forward dragged his first effort wide from a Pereira corner before he smashed a volley harmlessly over.

Silva reacted with a double change for Fulham as Sasa Lukic and Adama Traore were introduced.

Traore immediately made an impact with an excellent run able to tee-up Willian, but he curled against a post from 20 yards.

The frustration of Silva on the touchline was palpable and his anguish with referee Tony Harrington increased when Willian was not awarded a foul, which allowed Southampton to attack and Bernd Leno had to thwart Kyle Walker-Peters’ firm left-footed strike.

Willian limped off soon after he sent another effort off target before the hosts almost grabbed a second, but a cross from substitute Cameron Archer hit a post and Mateus Fernandes’ follow-up was blocked by Lukic.

It kept Fulham in the game and Silva’s next introduction did find a leveller after 72 minutes.

Alex Iwobi’s deflected pass was expertly controlled on the turn by Smith Rowe, who fired beyond Aaron Ramsdale via a slight touch from Southampton defender Jan Bednarek.

Fulham sensed their moment and after Calvin Bassey headed wide and Ramsdale denied Smith Rowe, academy graduate Sessegnon made himself the hero when he stooped low to head in Traore’s cross to clinch victory.