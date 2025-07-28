Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Ella Toone’s emotional tribute to late father moments after Euro 2025 final win

Toone revealed there was a spare seat next to her mum at the Euro 2025 and said she believed her father was watching her become a two-time European champion

Jamie Braidwood
in Basel
Monday 28 July 2025 05:09 EDT
Comments
Prince William and Princess Charlotte share behind-the-scenes video of Euro 2025 final trip

Ella Toone paid tribute to her late father Nick moments after England won Euro 2025, in what was the midfielder’s first trophy since he passed away in September last year.

Toone was in tears after England’s shootout victory over Spain and looked towards the sky as she was hugged by Alessia Russo, Keira Walsh and Alex Greenwood.

Toone later posted on Instagram that there happened to be a spare seat next to her mum during the final, adding: “If that’s not a sign I don’t know what is”.

Ella Toone celebrates with teammate Niamh Charles
Ella Toone celebrates with teammate Niamh Charles (The FA via Getty Images)

The 25-year-old also uploaded a picture with Beth Mead, who lost her mother June to ovarian cancer 18 months ago, saying: “We did it for our angels in the sky”.

Toone and Mead have shared a special bond during the tournament by supporting each other through grief and posed with their Euro 2025 medals.

Recommended

“My dad, I went up to see my family and my mum she said there was a spare seat next to her,” Toone later said.

“He was there and that was the sign I was looking for today. My family, my dad, everyone who has got me here today, they have been my support network from the very start.”

(The FA via Getty Images)

Manchester United midfielder Toone is now a two-time European champion with England after starting the Euro 2025 final against Spain.

“The girls who have won twice, for the ones who’ve never won it before, I’m so happy for them,” captain Leah Williamson said. “What an honour to be in this time.

“I believe it but I’m struggling. Everything we say, try and live by, we do, and every single person who shows up every time. We stuck to the game plan.

“So many players that have done so much, they give everything, before we even get to the football bit.

“I feel I should be saying something monumental, but I just don’t have the words. I’m so proud, and I feel so lucky. Everyone turned up today, and that’s what happens. It’s staying home.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in