England’s Ella Toone reveals area where Euro 2025 final could be won or lost

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ella Toone believes England’s Euro 2025 final could be won and lost in midfield, ahead of what promises to be a pivotal contest against Spain’s world-class trio of Barcelona stars.

Spain’s midfield features two two-time Ballon d’Or winners in Aitana Bonmati and Alexia Putellas, with Patri Guijarro’s performances at the Euros also earning high praise.

Toone is likely to start next to Keira Walsh, who played alongside Bonmati, Putellas and Guijarro during her time at Barcelona, and Georgia Stanway - who all began England’s World Cup final defeat to Spain two years ago.

open image in gallery ( The FA via Getty Images )

Ahead of what could be a decisive series of individual battles, Toone said: “I think in football sometimes games are won and lost in the midfield. We know that we have to be on our game.

“We have so much respect for all three of them players, world class players who are very talented and they are tough to play against, but we know what we're capable of.

“Whoever plays in the midfield, we know we'll do a job and an important job as well, and yeah, no matter what, we'll, we'll go into that game, we'll give 100 per cent and we'll fight like we always do. Hopefully we can come out on top.”

Speaking on Thursday, Walsh said England could not focus on stopping Ballon d’Or holder Bonmati alone and that it would be a collective effort against Spain’s trio.

open image in gallery Aitana Bonmati and Alexia Putellas are both two-time Ballon d'Or winners ( Getty Images )

“Obviously she's an incredible player,” Walsh said. “But I think if you try and nullify her, I think Patri's been one of the best players at this tournament. So you can focus on Aitana and then you’ve got Patri, and then you’ve got Alexia and Mariona [Caldentey].

“So I think for us we’re not focusing on one player. We know what we can bring defensively and so we’re just focusing on what we can do and then obviously we’re going to have some chances as well that we need to take.”

Toone scored England’s opening goal in the Euro 2022 final victory over Germany, and has an excellent record of delivering on the big stage - with goals in the FA Cup final, the Finalissima and a World Cup semi-final.

“That’s not bad, is it?” Toone replied. “I just feel like I prepare properly for every game. I’ve had chances in finals to put the ball in the back of the net and that’s what I’ve done.

“But I try not to think about that or put any pressure on it, I just go out there and I do what I can for the team and give my absolute everything, and if a chance falls to me then hopefully I can put it in the back of the net.”