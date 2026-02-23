Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Four soccer matches postponed in Mexico after violence breaks out following cartel leader’s death

The matches were called off in the wake of the death of cartel leader, Nemesio Oseguera

Violence broke out near Guadalajara on Sunday
Violence broke out near Guadalajara on Sunday (AP)

Four soccer matches across Mexico have been postponed following a surge of violence near Guadalajara, a host city for the 2026 World Cup, after a military operation on Sunday resulted in the death of cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera, known as "El Mencho".

Oseguera, 60, the notorious mastermind behind the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), died in custody after sustaining injuries during a special forces operation on Mexico's Pacific coast in Jalisco state, according to the defense ministry.

The Mexican league confirmed on its social media channels that two top-tier games scheduled for Sunday – Queretaro v Juarez FC in the men’s league and Chivas v America in the women's league – have been indefinitely postponed.

Local media also reported the cancellation of two second-division matches slated for the same day.

Despite the unrest, the Mexico national team is still set to play Iceland in a friendly fixture at the Corregidora Stadium in Queretaro on Wednesday.

Police on the streets near Guadalajara in response to the violent scenes
Police on the streets near Guadalajara in response to the violent scenes (Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Organizers of the Mexican Open men's tennis tournament in Acapulco stated the event would proceed as planned from Monday under existing security protocols, with the Merida Open women's tennis tournament also scheduled to commence.

Following reports of El Mencho's death, suspected cartel members retaliated by blockading highways with burning vehicles and setting fire to businesses across more than half a dozen states. No civilian fatalities were reported.

In the popular Jalisco beach resort of Puerto Vallarta, tourists shared accounts on social media of dark smoke plumes rising from around the bay, leading to flight suspensions by Air Canada, United Airlines, Aeromexico, and American Airlines in the area.

Guadalajara is one of three Mexican cities that is set to host World Cup soccer matches this summer, alongside Mexico City and Monterrey.

There will also be games played in 11 US cities and two Canadian cities - Vancouver and Toronto.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in