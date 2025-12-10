Egypt and Iran complain to Fifa about World Cup ‘Pride’ match

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Egypt and Iran have lodged formal complaints with Fifa regarding plans for an LGBTQ+ Pride celebration to coincide with their World Cup match in Seattle.

The two Middle Eastern nations, both known for their severe targeting of gay and lesbian individuals, publicly rebuked the idea of the June 26 fixture at Seattle Stadium being used to "showcase and celebrate LGBTQIA+ communities in Washington."

The Egyptian soccer federation issued a statement late on Tuesday, confirming it had sent a letter to Fifa "categorically rejecting any activities related to supporting homosexuality during the match."

Similarly, Iran’s Soccer Federation president, Mehdi Taj, criticized the scheduling during an interview aired on state television on Monday.

Taj announced that Iran would raise the issue at an upcoming Fifa Council meeting in Qatar, where Egypt's Hany Abo Rida, a long-serving member, also sits.

open image in gallery Mehdi Taj (left) has criticized the scheduling of the Pride match ( AFP/Getty )

Taj stated: "Both Egypt and we have objected, because this is an unreasonable and illogical move that essentially signals support for a particular group, and we must definitely address this point."

The Egyptian federation, led by Abo Rida, echoed this sentiment, declaring it "completely rejects such activities, which directly contradict the cultural, religious and social values in the region, especially in Arab and Islamic societies."

It further urged Fifa to halt the celebration to "avoid activities that may trigger cultural and religious sensitivity between the presented spectators of both countries, Egypt and Iran, especially as such activities contradict the cultures and religions of the two countries."

The celebration, organised by Seattle PrideFest, a non-profit, was designated for the June 26 game before Fifa’s World Cup draw on Friday.

Fifa subsequently allocated the Egypt-Iran game to Seattle, rather than Vancouver, where group rivals Belgium and New Zealand are scheduled to play simultaneously.

Local organizers in Seattle have already begun promoting the event, including an art contest featuring a rainbow-flagged sun over Mount Rainier.

Seattle’s Mayor-elect Kate Wilson expressed her support on social media, writing: "With matches on Juneteenth and pride, we get to show the world that in Seattle, everyone is welcome. What an incredible honour!"

open image in gallery Fifa has received complaints from Egypt and Iran over the planned match ( AFP via Getty Images )

It is understood that Fifa’s authority extends only to stadiums and official fan zones within World Cup host cities, meaning it has no formal jurisdiction over community events such as Seattle PrideFest.

Fifa declined to comment on Tuesday when approached by the Associated Press, and did not address whether it would consider switching the Belgium-New Zealand game to Seattle.

In Iran, gay and lesbian individuals can face the death penalty, with the theocracy believed to have executed thousands for their sexuality since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, a former president, famously claimed in 2007 during a US visit: "We don’t have homosexuals like in your country."

In Egypt, while homosexuality is not explicitly outlawed, police frequently target and prosecute members of the LGBTQ+ community on charges such as "debauchery" or "violating public decency."

This situation presents a significant dilemma for Fifa, which risks accusations of double standards should it side with the national federations over the host city.

The global football body has often navigated a complex path between promoting universal values and respecting local customs, a challenge acutely highlighted during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

There, Fifa staunchly defended the host nation’s cultural norms, prohibiting European team captains from wearing "One Love" armbands symbolising human rights and diversity, which Qatari officials viewed as criticism of the emirate’s criminalisation of same-sex relations.

This stance led to widespread criticism from human rights organisations and many soccer fans.

Some Wales fans also had rainbow hats confiscated before entering stadiums, further illustrating the tension.

open image in gallery Captains were prohibited from wearing ‘One Love’ armbands at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar ( AFP via Getty Images )

With Qatar also scheduled to play in Seattle on June 24, the precedent set in 2022 looms large over Fifa's current predicament.

The controversy also touches upon broader geopolitical tensions. Iran had previously threatened to boycott the World Cup draw in Washington, DC, over visa denials for five members of its delegation, including Taj.

These denials were linked to a travel ban imposed by Donald Trump’s administration and past US policies regarding individuals with ties to Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.

Tensions between Tehran and Washington remain high, particularly following American warplanes bombing atomic sites in Iran during Israel's 12-day conflict with the Islamic Republic in June.

Despite the objections, Seattle’s organising committee confirmed on Wednesday that it is "moving forward as planned with our community programming outside the stadium during Pride weekend and throughout the tournament."

Hana Tadesse, a spokesperson, affirmed: "The Pacific Northwest is home to one of the nation’s largest Iranian-American communities, a thriving Egyptian diaspora and rich communities representing all nations we’re hosting in Seattle. We’re committed to ensuring all residents and visitors experience the warmth, respect and dignity that defines our region."