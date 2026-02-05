Clubs to hold talks ahead of major potential EFL and National League change
The National League launched a 3UP campaign calling on the EFL to make a change
The English Football League's (EFL) 72 clubs are set to discuss introducing a third promotion place from the National League next month.
An all-club meeting is scheduled for 4 and 5 March, though no formal vote is expected at this stage.
Currently, the National League champions are promoted alongside one play-off winner.
This meeting follows the National League's '3UP' campaign, launched a year ago to advocate for the expansion.
An EFL spokesperson said: “Earlier today the EFL board considered recent correspondence received from the National League in respect of its 3UP campaign.
“Following discussion, the board agreed that the most appropriate way to move matters forward was to further discuss alignment requirements with clubs at the all‑club meeting in March.
“The league maintains that this is not a single-issue matter and one which requires detailed consideration of the other related issues and regulations at play, and close cooperation and constructive dialogue across the pyramid.”
For a change to be made, it would require a majority among the 24 Championship clubs and an overall majority among the 72 clubs.
