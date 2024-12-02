Edoardo Bove ‘awake’ as Fiorentina issue update after collapsing during match

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Fiorentina player Edoardo Bove is “awake and alert” in hospital after collapsing on the pitch during his side’s match against Inter Milan on Sunday night, the Italian club have confirmed.

Bove was rushed to hospital following the frightening incident and was placed in intensive care. The Serie A match was abandoned, with players from both sides in tears at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

But an update from Fiorentina on Monday afternoon confirmed that the 22-year-old was conscious and responding well, having spoken to his family and team-mates.

The club added that Bove will undergo further tests to understand what led to his collapse, which occurred in the 16th minute of the match.

A statement, posted on Twitter/X, said: “ He is currently awake, alert and oriented.

“He has spoken with his family, club management, the coach and his team-mates, who all rushed to go and see him as soon as they heard the good news. Further tests will be carried out in the coming days to establish what led to the critical situation that took place yesterday.

“The doctors at Careggi University Hospital who are treating the player have confirmed that diagnostic tests are ongoing.

open image in gallery Fiorentina’s midfieder Edoardo Bove in action against Hellas Verona last month ( EPA )

“Fiorentina would like to thank Careggi University Hospital and all of the doctors and staff for the wonderful humanity and professionalism they have shown.

“The club would also like to thank the wider Fiorentina family and the entire world of football who, during this difficult time, have shown great sympathy and care through their messages and support, which have been of great comfort to both the club and Edoardo and his family.”

Bove has starred for the Viola since joining on loan last summer from Roma and scored his first goal for the club in October in a 5-1 victory over his parent club.

Fiorentina paid €1.5m to loan Bove in the summer and hold an option to make the move permanent for an additional €10.5m.