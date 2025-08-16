Why did Ederson and Phil Foden miss Manchester City’s Premier League clash with Wolves?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pep Guardiola explained the reasons behind omitting Ederson and Phil Foden from Manchester City’s matchday squad for their Premier League opener against Wolves on Saturday afternoon.

During the week Guardiola had confirmed that Ederson is the No.1 goalkeeper at the club despite City activating a buy-back clause to bring James Trafford back to the club following an impressive spell with Burnley.

Trafford was handed the starting berth between the posts with his Brazilian counterpart left behind in Manchester amid ongoing transfer speculation.

Ederson has been linked with a move away from the club this summer, with Galatasaray supposedly in talks to sign him in a £10m move, but Guardiola explained those rumours had no bearing in his decision to leave out the 31-year-old who sits out the match due to illness, specifically gastroenteritis.

Speaking to Sky Sports before kick off Guardiola explained: “He has stomach problems, yesterday wasn’t so good and he had vomiting. The Doctor decided he would stay in Manchester.”

As for Foden, there were plenty of worries about the attacker’s fitness throughout the week and he was in a race to be fit for today’s match having been left out during City’s pre-season game against Palermo last weekend.

Unlike Ederson, Foden did travel with the team to Molineux but wasn’t ready to feature for Guardiola’s men and watched the match from the stands while he nurses an ankle injury.

Another player to sit out the match was influential midfielder Rodri who is also trying to get back to match fitness like Foden. Of him, Guardiola added: “Sure he will be involved, very soon.”

Elsewhere, former Wolves defender Rayan Ait-Nouri was handed his Premier League debut for the club and became the fourth City player to make his top-flight club debut against a side he previously played for in the competition.