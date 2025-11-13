Ederson: I was unhappy at Manchester City and needed to leave
Ederson left Man City at the end of the summer transfer window following the arrival of Gianluigi Donnarumma
Ederson has admitted that he was unhappy at Manchester City having attempted to leave the club before his departure to Fenerbahce this summer.
The Brazilian enjoyed a trophy-laden eight years at the Etihad Stadium, earning 18 team accolades that included six Premier League titles and one Champions League crown.
His time under Pep Guardiola came to an end at the end of the transfer window, making the switch to Turkish giants Fenerbahce after being usurped by new arrival Gianluigi Donnarumma as City number one.
But if Ederson had his way, he would have left the club far sooner, citing unhappiness at the Premier League club after struggling with injuries.
“In a previous season I had already tried to leave, but it didn't work out,” Ederson said. “I think that influenced my performance during the season a little. I had five injuries and wasn't at my best.
"That affected me a little. It was a decision I had already made with my family to talk to the club about leaving if they agreed. I needed this change. There's no point in being at a giant, successful club if you're not happy.
"It would have continued to affect me in the same way. It's good to have new challenges in your life, in your career. With this change, I'm breathing football again, feeling the atmosphere at the games in Turkey, which is crazy. I'm very happy with this new challenge, eager to win."
Ederson’s past two seasons have been plagued by injury woes, missing 12 games last term after being sidelined for 111 days the season before with various issues.
His problems have continued at Fenerbahce, with an early muscular problem ruling him out for two weeks in October.
He is nevertheless optimistic as he returns to international duty with Brazil, who face Senegal in an international friendly on Saturday after securing qualification to the 2026 World Cup.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments