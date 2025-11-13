Ederson: I was unhappy at Manchester City and needed to leave

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ederson has admitted that he was unhappy at Manchester City having attempted to leave the club before his departure to Fenerbahce this summer.

The Brazilian enjoyed a trophy-laden eight years at the Etihad Stadium, earning 18 team accolades that included six Premier League titles and one Champions League crown.

His time under Pep Guardiola came to an end at the end of the transfer window, making the switch to Turkish giants Fenerbahce after being usurped by new arrival Gianluigi Donnarumma as City number one.

But if Ederson had his way, he would have left the club far sooner, citing unhappiness at the Premier League club after struggling with injuries.

“In a previous season I had already tried to leave, but it didn't work out,” Ederson said. “I think that influenced my performance during the season a little. I had five injuries and wasn't at my best.

"That affected me a little. It was a decision I had already made with my family to talk to the club about leaving if they agreed. I needed this change. There's no point in being at a giant, successful club if you're not happy.

"It would have continued to affect me in the same way. It's good to have new challenges in your life, in your career. With this change, I'm breathing football again, feeling the atmosphere at the games in Turkey, which is crazy. I'm very happy with this new challenge, eager to win."

Ederson says he needed the move away from Man City ( AFP via Getty Images )

Ederson’s past two seasons have been plagued by injury woes, missing 12 games last term after being sidelined for 111 days the season before with various issues.

His problems have continued at Fenerbahce, with an early muscular problem ruling him out for two weeks in October.

He is nevertheless optimistic as he returns to international duty with Brazil, who face Senegal in an international friendly on Saturday after securing qualification to the 2026 World Cup.