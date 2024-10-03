Peter Schmeichel explains why Ederson is better than Alisson

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Peter Schmeichel believes that Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson is better than Liverpool counterpart Alisson due to his superiority with his feet.

The two Brazilians are generally regarded as among the top goalkeepers in the world having been firmly established as the first-choice shot-stoppers at their respective clubs.

The pair are international rivals, with Alisson generally getting the nod as starter for Brazil, winning 71 caps to Ederson’s 25 so far in his career.

But former Manchester United star Schmeichel would view the pecking order differently, believing the Manchester City man to be the more complete player.

“Ederson is fantastic in terms of making big saves and 1v1 situations,” Schmeichel explained on the Stick to Football podcast.

“Alisson [Becker] struggles a bit with his feet. There are a few mistakes that he would make that you don’t see from Ederson. That’s the only thing [separating them].”

open image in gallery Peter Schmeichel believes Ederson is the best goalkeeper in the Premier League ( Action Images via Reuters )

Ederson has won six Premier League titles since joining Pep Guardiola’s side in 2017.

Schmeichel would rate him as the best in the English top flight, though believes Arsenal’s David Raya is beginning to run the Brazilian close for that billing.

“Ederson is the best keeper in the Premier League,” the Dane stressed. “David Raya is coming close now too. He has really impressed me.

“Once he got established as Arsenal’s number one and that competition situation got out of the way and Aaron Ramsdale left, there was a different aura around him. He’s played well and has kept his team in a few games. He’s made some important saves. He has also eradicated all those mistakes that he made from having to be a good footballer.

open image in gallery Peter Schmeichel rates David Raya highly ( PA Wire )

“Raya’s mentality gives him that power and not a lot of keepers are doing that. What he does there, which is brilliant, is that he comes out in a period of the game where it’s fantastic and there is so many people in front of him. When you come out, you’re looking at the ball and someone might run into him, plus the goal is empty. I don’t like the timewasting from him, but I thought he always keeps his team in it.”

Peter Schmeichel was speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, brought to you by Sky Bet