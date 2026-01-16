Newcastle boss Eddie Howe delivers VAR verdict after Man City controversy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has expressed his deep ambivalence towards VAR, even after his team benefited from a crucial decision during their midweek Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Manchester City.

The Magpies suffered a 2-0 first-leg defeat at the hands of City, but the result could have been even worse as Antoine Semenyo had a goal disallowed for offside following an extensive video review.

This outcome, while a relief for Howe, has not swayed his underlying scepticism about the technology.

"I’m so torn on VAR, I really am," Howe admitted. He reflected on the stark contrast with games played without it, recalling "the feeling you get when you score and you know that no-one can take that goal away from you, that is such a nice feeling."

He lamented the loss of spontaneity, adding: "Now whenever we score, my first thought is, ‘Is there something wrong with it?’, and then you lose the sort of instantaneous emotion that you get, and that’s a real shame."

Eddie Howe admitted he is ‘torn’ over the use of VAR ( REUTERS )

While acknowledging the system's merits – "I do see the benefits of VAR. I do see the clear and obvious errors and the goals that shouldn’t stand, I do see that perspective, so I’m very much on the fence" – Howe remains hesitant.

He concluded: "Initially, I was very negative on VAR. I didn’t want it to come in and still for those reasons, I am hesitant because I think for the supporter and the people that come to the games – who for me are the most important – I think the game is much better without it."

As Newcastle prepare to face Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday, Howe also confirmed that defender Fabian Schar will be sidelined for three months following ankle surgery, a development that may force the club into the transfer market this month.