Eddie Howe says limits on Newcastle spending have been felt by current squad

Eddie Howe has admitted he faces a challenge to persuade both his current players and new recruits that the slowing Newcastle project remains on track.

The Magpies find themselves in 12th place in the Premier League table ahead of Saturday’s clash with Leicester, a far cry from the European spot they were targeting at the beginning of the campaign.

Spending rules have hampered the Saudi-backed club’s efforts to build upon the fourth-place finish they achieved two season ago.

With little sign of significant spending in January, head coach Howe knows it could be harder both to keep his big names happy and attract fresh talent.

He said: “Players are very astute human-beings. I always say players feel everything at a football club.

“They are the most perceptive people because they are on the front line. They are the ones delivering for us, so whatever is going on at a football, they’re the ones absorbing it.

“Naturally, PSR has had an effect on the club and we haven’t been able to strive and reach as quickly as we wanted to initially. That has been halted somewhat in various ways.

“Of course they have felt that and been aware of that. The challenge for me is for that not to affect performances and mood and belonging to the club.

“But I will say, fundamentally, when you look at the squad, they are all committed to the club and all want to do well.”

The best players we have, they’re like gold dust Newcastle boss Eddie Howe

The Magpies splurged in excess of £400million on new signings during the first four transfer windows under their new owners but have not made a major signing since.

The club spent last summer fending off speculation that they may have to sell some of their biggest names as they wrestled with profitability and sustainability limits, while £55million midfielder Sandro Tonali has been linked with a return to Italy in recent days.

Howe said: “The best players we have, they’re like gold dust, and I’ve said that many times. They’re difficult to find, you’re not going to pick them up off the street.

“When you have them, you’ve got to cherish them and really care for them, and try to make the environment as strong as you can so they want to stay as part of that.”

Howe, who replaced Steve Bruce at the St James’ Park helm in November 2021, finds himself under pressure after last weekend’s 4-2 defeat at Brentford, with his side having won just two of their last 11 league games.

Asked if he had sought assurances from above, he said: “I don’t seek it, I’m not that type of person.

“I don’t know if it’s the right word, but I’m not needy, I don’t seek assurances or look above me and engage in conversations to see how the land lies. That’s not me.

“My future will be dictated by results on the pitch, not seeking anything.”

Howe is keeping his fingers crossed over England goalkeeper Nick Pope, who was seeing a specialist on Friday over a knee problem, but will be without luckless striker Callum Wilson for up to eight weeks after he damaged a hamstring at Brentford as he stepped up his recovery from a back injury.