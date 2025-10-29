Eddie Howe relishes Newcastle challenge of fighting on all fronts after cup win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eddie Howe is relishing the challenge of fighting on all fronts after steering Newcastle into the Carabao Cup quarter-finals for the fourth-successive season.

The holders were handed a home tie against Fulham, who they beat 2-1 at St James’ Park in the Premier League on Saturday, in Wednesday night’s draw after defeating Tottenham 2-0 in the last 16.

Speaking before the draw had been made, head coach Howe – who made eight changes with Sunday’s League trip to West Ham and Athletic Bilbao’s Champions League visit to Tyneside to come in the next week – was a happy man.

Asked about the challenge of competing in each competition, the Magpies boss said: “We are enjoying it. I always say the games are an amazing experience, each and every one of them.

“Preparing for the games is a challenge, of course there’s a lot of work, but it’s what we do and what we love to do.

“I really enjoyed the first Champions League season. It was a different focus, less training and more tactical work and I’m enjoying it again. So far, so good.”

Newcastle were rewarded for a promising start when Fabian Schar headed a 24th-minute Sandro Tonali corner past goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky and although Spurs were stung into action by the reverse, they fell further behind two minutes after the restart when Nick Woltemade beat Kinsky to Joe Willock’s cross.

The visitors rallied once again and goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale had to save from Pape Matar Sarr and Richarlison, but there was no way back.

Howe said: “(It was) really pleasing, testament to the squad, testament to the attitude of the players. Everyone played with the right spirit today, the right determination. The will to win was there.

“We didn’t have it our own way. It was a really hard-fought win. It was mainly very, very positive, though and I’m really pleased for the squad today.”

Spurs left the north east having played well for long periods on the night, but bemoaning the manner of the opening goal after referee Chis Kavanagh had allowed the hugely-impressive Sandro Tonali to take a corner as defender Djed Spence made his way into the penalty area after re-tying his boot.

Head coach Thomas Frank said: “We conceded two goals because of two mistakes. In my opinion, unfortunately, the ref was part of the mistake in the first one.

“I’m not saying there’s things we can’t do better, but his boot is off, he needs to tie his boot and you can clearly see on the footage afterwards that the whole boot is off, so he needed to do it.

“It’s minute 23, it’s not like we’ve delayed the game for 10 minutes and we’re 1-0 up. It’s common sense to allow him time to get in, so as soon as he had the boot on, the ref let it go.

“Then to make it perfect, it’s Djed’s man he had to mark, Schar, that scored, so that’s why we were very animated.”