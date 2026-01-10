Eddie Howe: Newcastle are counting the cost of reaching FA Cup fourth round

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eddie Howe was left counting the cost after watching Newcastle edge their way into the FA Cup fourth-round with a penalty shoot-out victory over Bournemouth.

The Magpies progressed after an energy-sapping 3-3 extra-time draw at St James’ Park four days before Manchester City arrive on Tyneside for the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final, but lost Tino Livramento to a hamstring injury in an encounter which stretched Howe’s resources to their limit in the wake of their epic midweek win over Leeds.

He said: “The players have worked far harder than we wanted them to with extra-time especially with Tuesday in mind, but the priority was to try to get through and to stay in the competition and we’ve managed that, so we’re very pleased.

“Now we’ve got to count the cost of it, really, and try to re-group and try to get the players fresh for Tuesday.”

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was Newcastle’s shoot-put hero, saving from Evanilson, Alex Jimenez and Bafode Diakite as Nick Woltemade and Bruno Guimaraes missed from 12 yards to put the Magpies into the hat courtesy of a 7-6 victory.

Where they had trailed 3-2 to Leeds with seconds remaining before snatching a 4-3 Premier League win, they allowed a 3-2 lead courtesy of another Harvey Barnes’ double and an Anthony Gordon penalty to slip in added time at the end of extra time when Marcus Tavernier made it 3-3.

Barnes, who also scored twice include the winner against Leeds, now has 11 goals for the season, a return which has delighted Howe.

He said: “It’s a brilliant return from someone who has always had the ability to score, always been a very, very good finisher – we see that in training consistently. It’s just great to see him getting the rewards on a game day.

“His two goals today were excellent and really pleasing for me because one comes off one side, one comes off the other, so he’s showing versatility.”

The former Leicester midfielder opened the scoring after 50 minutes, but goals from Alex Scott and David Brooks put Bournemouth ahead and it took Gordon’s penalty in the fifth minute of stoppage time to prolong a tie Cherries boss Andoni Iraola felt was a classic.

Iraola, who began life without Antoine Semenyo at St James’ Park, said: “It’s difficult to find a more FA Cup game than this one, I think, very difficult.

“We have been losing, we have been winning, we have been very close to winning it, we conceded 2-2 in stoppage time. I think we played well well in extra-time – probably we missed two situations one against one against the keeper from Alex Jimenez and Alex Scott, probably we should have done better.

“We found a way to make it 3-3 at the end, then we go to the penalty shoot-out. I’m proud of being part of this game, but you want to go to the next round and this is what matters in the cup, and we are unfortunately out of the competition.”