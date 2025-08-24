Eddie Howe says Alexander Isak future ‘irrelevant’ when Newcastle face Liverpool

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eddie Howe insists Alexander Isak’s future will be “irrelevant” when Newcastle attempt to claim their first Premier League win of the season against defending champions Liverpool.

The Magpies’ head coach has spent much of his summer being grilled about the future of his star striker with the Reds having launched a £110million bid for the services of a player who is valued by his current employers at £150m.

The Sweden international, who has been training alone after missing Newcastle’s pre-season tour to Singapore and South Korea, will play no part in Monday night’s game between the two clubs at St James’ Park and while Howe desperately wants the player to stay, he will not give him a second thought.

Asked what message victory over Liverpool without Isak would send, the 47-year-old said: “I don’t think it is sending out a message without Alex. You send messages every day and with every performance.

“We are looking to start the season well. Alex’s situation is irrelevant, really. When the game starts, it’s about us playing to the best of our ability and showing the fighting spirit we did against Aston Villa.”

Newcastle’s stance on Isak has been unwavering all summer and Liverpool are yet to table a bid they believe is worthy of their consideration even if they could recruit the two frontmen they would need if he was to be allowed to leave.

But asked further if the hierarchy had demonstrated a refusal to be bullied, Howe said: “I don’t necessarily think that the club are trying to make that stance, I think they are just reacting to this situation and making decisions based on what they think is the best for Newcastle United.

“They are being strong on the valuations of players and on how a player leaves the football club. All of these things are important. They are important on this situation and also the future.”

Howe’s men played well in last weekend’s 0-0 draw at Villa Park, but ultimately lacked the cutting edge to win the game, a fact which highlighted Isak’s absence.

The way in which the Swede has been unsettled this summer – he claims promises have been broken, an accusation denied by the Magpies – has angered fans on Tyneside and the atmosphere under the lights at St James’ promises to be febrile.

Howe said: “Newcastle versus Liverpool is always a very special game. I can picture previous Premier League encounters over the years with vivid memories of moments and drama in the games and this will be no different.

“Of course, I’m not stupid, I know what’s around the fixture. I know the importance of it – it’s our first home game of the season. All of these things just make it extra special.”