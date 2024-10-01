Job done – Eddie Howe fine with ‘instantly forgettable’ win over AFC Wimbledon

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is hoping an “instantly forgettable” Carabao Cup victory over AFC Wimbledon can spark another long run in the competition.

The Magpies, who made the final two seasons ago, edged past the League Two side with a 1-0 third round win at St James’ Park to set up a home showdown with Chelsea, but were less than clinical.

Howe said: “I’d probably agree with you, it is instantly forgettable from our perspective, I don’t think that will live long in the memory.

“But I remember the season when we got to the final, the game against Tranmere, the first game, 1-0 down, that looked a really difficult game. We managed to scrape a victory that day, and it’s those wins that can sometimes create a cup run.

“You have to battle your way through. It’s not always going to be the game that you want it to be. It’s an opportunity for us. We want to stay in the competition as long as we can.”

Ultimately the tie was settled by Fabian Schar’s penalty, awarded for a trip by striker Joe Pigott on Miguel Almiron in added time at the end of the first half moments after Schar had also gone down in the box.

They failed to make the most of the wealth of possession they had or the chances they created and although the visitors did not muster a single attempt on goal until stoppage time, they remained in it until the final whistle.

Howe, who revealed first-choice keeper Nick Pope had sat out with a swollen knee, said: “Job done, we’re through to the next round – that’s the most important thing always in these competitions and these games, a very difficult game tonight.

“But I was frustrated with our attacking play today, especially in the first half.”

Dons boss Johnnie Jackson was hugely proud of his players, but furious about the penalty decision belatedly given by referee Darren Bond which cost them so dearly.

He said: “I’m fuming with it, to be honest, because the first one is a dive so it should be free-kick, yellow card. There’s a break in play and then there’s another coming together and there’s about three or four passes after that.

There referee is there to referee the game. He didn't give it, he didn't see fit AFC Wimbledon manager Johnnie Jackson

“The referee doesn’t give it – he’s in a good position, doesn’t give it – and in the end the linesman decides to get involved and give a penalty, like we’re not up against it enough coming here as a League Two team, coming to Newcastle as the underdog.

“We don’t need linesmen getting involved at that stage. There referee is there to referee the game. He didn’t give it, he didn’t see fit.

“I’m angry about that one, to be honest, because I don’t see that happening down at the other end and the linesman getting involved to give us a penalty somehow. I don’t see that at St James’ Park.”