Eddie Howe hails Newcastle squad for their handling of Alexander Isak saga

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said after his side’s 0-0 Premier League draw at Leeds that his players have handled the Alexander Isak saga “absolutely brilliantly”.

Howe is hoping the uncertainty over Isak’s future is edging closer to a resolution after Newcastle paid a club-record £65million to sign striker Nick Woltemade from Stuttgart earlier on Saturday.

The Magpies are still chasing their first win of the season – they also drew 0-0 at Aston Villa on the opening weekend and lost 3-2 at home to Liverpool on Monday – after a disappointing stalemate at Elland Road.

But Howe, delighted by his players’ collective resolve, said: “All three performances – the big thing shining through it is the players are giving everything.

“Through all the media speculation we’ve been under, and the intensity of that, I think the players have stood up and really given their all, which is all I can ask for.

“We can play better, we can do better and we’re going to have to. But hopefully a centre forward can do that.

“The players have handed it really well because it would have been very easy for them to feel differently about the situation.

“But they’ve taken ownership of their own performances and they’ve viewed it absolutely brilliantly.

“I don’t think every squad would have been able to have done what we have done and blank it and carry on and make the team better for the experience.

“That’s the challenge. We have to be better for what’s happened, not succumb to it. That’s the big challenge ahead.”

Isak has been reported by Swedish media to have said his goodbyes to team-mates at the club’s training ground.

But Howe added: “I’ve no knowledge of that. I can’t tell you it didn’t happen, but I can’t tell you it did.

“That’s the first I’ve heard of it. I’m pretty sure I would have heard.”

Leeds were worthy of their point in a game that failed to catch fire at Elland Road. “It wasn’t a classic,” Howe added.

At home we’ve got four points with two clean sheets and this was against one of the best sides in the UK

Newcastle’s Jacob Murphy went closest to breaking the deadlock when his 20-yard first-half effort forced Lucas Perri into a flying save.

Leeds’ best chance fell to substitute Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who was denied by Nick Pope’s outstretched boot after the striker had been played into the box.

The Whites have taken four points from their first three league games and boss Daniel Farke declared himself satisfied with their start to the season.

Farke said: “I’m pleased, not just with this game but in general this start to the season.

“At home we’ve got four points with two clean sheets and this was against one of the best sides in the UK.

“There was not much between the two teams and in the end, it was a well-deserved point for both sides.

“I don’t want to be too greedy. One point against such a good Newcastle side and without (injured pair) Ethan (Ampadu) and Ao (Tanaka) and be this competitive, makes me pretty happy.”