Lewis Miley’s goal a ‘reward’ for reaction to right-back role – Eddie Howe

Eddie Howe was pleased to see Lewis Miley “rewarded” with a match-winning goal as Newcastle clinched a 2-1 Carabao Cup quarter-final win over Fulham.

Yoane Wissa opened his account for the Tynesiders in the 10th minute, but Sasa Lukic headed the Cottagers level six minutes later.

The game looked destined for penalties before 19-year-old Miley sent holders Newcastle back into the semi-finals, heading home two minutes into stoppage time from Sandro Tonali’s corner.

Miley’s winner came after the midfielder operated as a makeshift right-back and Howe believes the teenager’s versatility shows he has a “bright future”.

He said: “The goal is for him really. Lewy’s always level-headed and calm. When I told him this morning ‘I’m going to play you at right-back’ his sort of reaction was typical Lewy, ‘OK’ and nodded his head.

“It was one training session today where we talked through what we wanted him to do.

“The fact he did it for the team and did it in such a good way, I think you get rewarded for that and his goal, I think, is that.

“I think he has got goals in him, especially aerially. See him score at Leverkusen, big goal, and a big goal today.

“He’s six foot four, should contribute, but I think that is part of his game that will only get better, his physicality, and you can see his technical quality, so such a bright future.”

Miley’s move into defence came after Lewis Hall was not named in the squad – with Howe confirming the full-back felt some tightness in his hamstring – and there was a further blow to an already stretched backline with Tino Livramento forced off in the second half.

Howe’s side face a semi-final clash with Manchester City as they look to retain the trophy.

“Whoever we were going to get was going to be difficult,” Howe said.

“I think Manchester City is probably the most difficult game we ever have to prepare for. I think they’re an outstanding team.

“But we’ve beaten them once this season and that was a memorable win for us, so we look forward to the game when it comes around.”

Fulham boss Marco Silva was disappointed to see their cup run come to an end in such a way.

Silva said: “A difficult one to take. To lose the way we lost in the last moments of the game is very difficult for us in a competition we were in and wanted to be playing the semi-finals next month.

“Better first half performance-wise for us, better first half than the second. First half we conceded an early goal which was a bit unlucky.

“The reaction was good, good goal from ourselves and we matched clear the game in the first half.

“We had one or two good moments, but not great chances second half, really, and not very many dangerous moments.

“Even so, the way we lost the game from a set piece in the last moments of the game is a very difficult one to take.”