Eddie Howe hails ‘big step forward’ as Newcastle move into top three

Eddie Howe emerged from his sickbed to help guide Newcastle back into the Premier League’s top three as Ipswich’s stay in the top flight drew to a close.

Howe’s men boosted their Champions League qualification hopes with a 3-0 win at St James’ Park, but with four games remaining they, Manchester City, Chelsea and Nottingham Forest, who have played one fewer, are separated by just two points in the race for Champions League qualification.

Asked how much of a psychological boost it was to be back in third, Howe said: “When you’re running out of games as we are, you want to get back into the positions that you want to be in.

“We know how tight it is, we know the quality of clubs we’re competing against, but all we can do is try to win our games and it was a big step forward today.”

Referee Michael Salisbury proved the central figure during an eventful first-half, ruling out a Bruno Guimaraes opener before sending off Town’s Ben Johnson for a second bookable offence and then awarding the penalty from which Alexander Isak opened the scoring after being advised to review his original decision.

From that point on, the game developed into something of a procession for the hosts with headed goals from Dan Burn and substitute Will Osula eventually wrapping up a comfortable win which sent the visitors down.

It was just what the doctor ordered for Howe on his return from a bout of pneumonia which left him in a slightly different role on the touchline as assistant Jason Tindall took up the reins once again.

Asked how the experience had been for him, the head coach, who confirmed midfielder Joelinton is to see a specialist over the knee injury which prevented his participation, said: “Well, it was great with the result. It makes a big difference.

“I was lacking in energy today, so JT took most of the reins from the touchline. Obviously my ability to shout is reduced, but I’m just pleased that I was able to lead the team and be back out where I love to be.”

Opposite number Kieran McKenna headed back to Suffolk admitting relegation had been all but inevitable for some time, but proud of the club’s meteoric rise.

McKenna, who bemoaned Johnson’s first yellow card for diving as he went down under Dan Burn’s challenge, said: “Coming from League One to the Premier League in two seasons hasn’t been done for a very long time and I’m not sure it will be done in the way we’ve done it again, so there isn’t really a rulebook for that.

“Already people know and can see the jump from the Championship to the Premier League has grown and has become really difficult and we were in a pretty unique position in the summer, so we’ve tried to act in the best interests of the long-term future of the club while still giving us a chance to be competitive this year.”