Ed Sheeran responds to criticism after crashing Ruben Amorim interview on Sky Sports

Ed Sheeran has apologised to Ruben Amorim after gatecrashing a Sky Sports interview with the new Manchester United manager.

Amorim was speaking to presenter Kelly Cates as well as pundits Roy Keane, Izzy Christiansen and Jamie Redknapp after United’s 1-1 draw at Ipswich.

Sheeran is an Ipswich fan and minority stakeholder in the club, and watched on from the stands as his team earned an impressive draw.

As Amorim answered questions after the game, Sheeran then bounded on to the set and hugged friend Redknapp in a bizarre interruption.

Amorim appeared unimpressed, while Redknapp told Sheeran to “come and say hello in a minute”.

Ed Sheeran crashed Ruben Amorim's first post-match interview 😂 pic.twitter.com/cTSMgyTE8w — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 24, 2024

On Monday, Sheeran posted on social media: “Apologies if I offended Amorim yesterday, didn’t realise he was actually being interviewed at the time, was popping to say hi and bye to Jamie. Obz feel a bit of a b****** but life goes on. Great game though, congrats to all involved x.”

Sheeran had been criticised on social media, with TV viewers describing the exchange as “awkward” and “rude”.

Manchester United fan and podcaster Jay Motty tweeted: “The f****** state of this egotistical clown who knows nothing about football interrupting a Ruben Amorim interview to chat to Ed Sheeran.”

Another user tweeted: “Absolute amateur hour from these muppets [Sky Sports], show some respect. Ruben should have just walked.”

Another wrote: “Ed Sheeran and Sky Sports are an embarrassment. I hope Amorim doesn’t do interviews with Sky Sports again.”