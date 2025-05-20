Eberechi Eze is at it again as he helps Crystal Palace to victory against Wolves

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eberechi Eze repeated his FA Cup final heroics as Crystal Palace celebrated a 4-2 Premier League victory against Wolves in their first match since lifting the trophy.

Substitute Eze, who scored Palace’s only goal in Saturday’s 1-0 Wembley triumph over Manchester City, struck again at Selhurst Park to seal the points on Tuesday night.

The south Londoners had to come from behind, though, with Eddie Nketiah scoring twice to take his Premier League tally to three.

Emmanuel Agbadou’s header from a corner gave Vitor Pereira’s men a 24th-minute lead prior to Nketiah’s double, before Chelsea loanee Ben Chilwell’s deflected free-kick made it 3-1.

Jorgen Strand Larsen’s header offered Wolves hope in the 62nd minute, but Eze put the match beyond reach with a signature run and finish.

Chilwell, who joined Palace in January, was handed a rare start by Oliver Glasner and the left-back’s first-time shot stung the palms of goalkeeper Dan Bentley after 16 minutes.

Wolves saw little of the ball in the early stages and had to bide their time before snatching the opening goal.

Agbadou’s header from a corner appeared to have been cleared off the line by Jefferson Lerma but referee David Webb deemed the ball to have crossed.

Palace drew level three minutes later. Romain Esse dazzled on the left during his first Premier League start for the Eagles, going on a slaloming run before picking out Nketiah in the area, who powered the ball into the bottom-right corner.

Despite struggling since making the switch from Arsenal in the summer, Nketiah’s effort could not be faulted as he was constantly on the move.

He was rewarded as he converted Ismaila Sarr’s cross from the right to double his tally in the 32nd minute, side-footing home from six yards.

Chilwell, in for Tyrick Mitchell, capped a fine performance with a free-kick which took a deflection and wrong-footed Bentley before trickling into the net.

Skipper Joel Ward waved goodbye to the Palace faithful as he was replaced in the 70th minute, bringing an end to a 13-year spell at the club.

Strand Larsen headed home from another corner, but Eze’s solo run and finish set Palace up nicely for their final match of the season at champions Liverpool on Sunday.