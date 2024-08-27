Jean-Philippe Mateta scores twice as Crystal Palace cruise through

Support truly

Jean-Philippe Mateta struck twice at Selhurst Park to inspire Crystal Palace to a 4-0 Carabao Cup second-round victory over Norwich.

Daichi Kamada opened the scoring inside the first two minutes in south London for his first competitive goal in an Eagles shirt and added an assist when Mateta made it two after the break.

It was a beauty of a bicycle kick from the Paris Olympic silver medallist, who bagged his brace with a powerful effort 11 minutes later.

The hosts had already all but booked their place in round three when Eberechi Eze added one of his own six minutes from time.

Palace boss Oliver Glasner named a strong line-up, including what was perhaps to some the unexpected inclusion of centre-back Marc Guehi. The England defender has been linked with a move to Newcastle ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline and will now be cup-tied should he depart before the window closes.

Johannes Hoff Thorup, meanwhile, rang seven changes from Norwich’s draw with Sheffield United.

It was the hosts who got out to an early lead when Mateta slipped the ball to summer signing Kamada, who obligingly poked it past George Long in the second minute.

Norwich were unlucky not to level soon after when first Dean Henderson denied Ante Crnac then Gabriel Forsyth’s effort pinged off the post.

In a worrying scene for Glasner, already thinner on defenders following Joachim Andersen’s departure on Friday, Palace summer signing Chadi Riad was forced off after just 10 minutes.

It was just the second Eagles start for the Morocco international, who hobbled off with what looked like a knee issue and was replaced by Chris Richards.

Canaries boss Thorup was forced into a change of his own three minutes later. Amankwah Forson went down in midfield and needed air as he was treated on the pitch for some time before he went off in considerable pain with an apparent shoulder injury, using his shirt as a makeshift sling.

Eze had the ball in the back of the net in the 18th minute but the offside flag had gone up.

Marcelino Nunez had a chance to square things up before the break but skied his 38th-minute effort from the edge of the area, while there was another offside effort from Eze before the break.

Forson’s replacement Kenny McLean did well to nod away Eze’s free-kick soon after the restart, but the Eagles doubled their lead in the 57th minute through Mateta’s overhead effort.

Two alert saves in quick succession from Henderson kept out Norwich substitute Oscar Schwartau’s shot then McLean’s attempt from the rebound.

Mateta netted his second with a powerful 68th-minute effort that looked to perhaps have grazed Long on its way in.

As it began to seem like the Frenchman had settled the scoreline, home and away supporters entertained themselves exchanging “we’ve got the ball” chants until Eze made it four with a low effort in the 84th minute.