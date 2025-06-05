Eberechi Eze ‘trusting it will work out’ over Crystal Palace’s European hopes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England midfielder Eberechi Eze has faith that Crystal Palace will be able to play in the Europa League next season.

Palace qualified for Europe for the first time in their history by winning the FA Cup last month, but their place is under threat because of UEFA rules surround multi-club ownership.

John Textor holds a 43 per cent stake in Palace through his company Eagle Football and he is also the owner of French club Lyon, who qualified for the Europa League with a sixth-placed finish in Ligue 1.

A decision is expected soon and Eze, who is with England for their World Cup qualifier against Andorra and friendly with Senegal, is optimistic.

“I really hope that Palace do get the reward because of what it took to actually achieve that,” Eze told reporters.

“It would be a huge shame if that was not the case but I’m trusting that it will work out in the end.

“It should work itself out because there’s players who have worked to be in this position.

“There are fans who have been with the team throughout the whole season and experienced everything.”

Meanwhile, Trevoh Chalobah is backing Thomas Tuchel to bring a “winning culture” to England.

The 25-year-old defender has received his maiden call-up for Tuchel’s squad, which is another slice of recognition by the German.

Chalobah said: “He’s the one who gave me my Chelsea debut.

“It’s been good moments shared with him. He’s a very tough manager. And I think that’s what us players need going into the World Cup next year, and obviously in these games, just to build us up.

“He’s a very good coach. He wants to win. He’s a winner, you know? And he’s seen that Chelsea, he’s won, and he wants to bring that same winning culture here.”