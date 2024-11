Shamrock Rovers come from behind to see off The New Saints

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Shamrock Rovers came from behind to beat Welsh side The New Saints 2-1 in their Europa Conference League tie at Tallaght Stadium.

After Jordan Williams had given TNS a shock early lead in Dublin, Johnny Kenny soon equalised before in-form Dylan Watts turned the game around ahead of half-time.

Rovers had missed out on a fifth successive Premier Division triumph last week, finishing runners-up as Shelbourne clinched the title, but made a bright start to their latest European tie as Kenny and Aaron McEneff both fired chances wide.

TNS – who became the first Welsh Premier side to take points at the group stage of a major European competition by beating Kazakhstan outfit Astana 2-0 in Shrewsbury last time out – went ahead against the run of play in the 15th minute.

Ryan Brobbel picked the ball up wide on the right before sending a cross through the penalty area, and veteran winger Williams drilled past goalkeeper Leon Pohls from close range.

Shamrock, who beat Larne 4-1 in Belfast in their last Conference League fixture, were soon back on level terms in the 23rd minute.

Neil Farrugia flicked Watts’ pass on into the penalty area, where Kenny barged past TNS defender Danny Davies to fire the ball in off the underside of the crossbar.

The Irish side then completed the turnaround seven minutes before half-time.

Following a spell of sustained pressure, the ball was worked down the right and back out to Darragh Burns, who floated a cross over to the far post where Watts converted from close range for a fifth goal in his last seven games.

TNS continued to soak up plenty of pressure in the second half – with Watts weaving into the penalty area, then scooping his shot over the crossbar – before finally managing a spell of possession themselves just after the hour mark as Leo Smith drilled a long-range effort wide.

Shamrock, though, saw through the closing stages to pick up another European win, which keeps themselves firmly in contention for the knockout stages.