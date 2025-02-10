Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Doncaster Rovers will hope to cause another FA Cup upset as they host Premier League opposition in Crystal Palace.

The League Two side pipped Hull on penalties in the third round to earn this tie, and will hope to carry good form in the league into this encounter to continue their cup run.

The visitors, meanwhile, were 1-0 victors over Stockport in first outing of the FA Cup campaign, but have found a bit of a groove of late after a slightly shaky start to the season.

With a couple of big teams falling in the fourth round, a route to Wembley could yet open up for either if they can emerge out of this clash.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Doncaster vs Crystal Palace?

Doncaster vs Crystal Palace is due to kick off at 7.45pm GMT on Monday 10 February at the Eco-Power Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on the BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and BBC Sport website.

Team news

Doncaster are not thought to have any fresh injury concerns, but could bring in veteran marksman Billy Sharp up front.

Ben Chilwell could make his Crystal Palace debut after his loan switch from Chelsea, though the left back may be utilised off the bench. Chris Richards has been dealing with an illness but may feature, with Eddie Nketiah also a doubt.

Predicted line-ups

Doncaster Rovers XI: Sharman-Lowe; Sterry, McGrath, Olowu, Maxwell; Bailey, Broadbent; Molyneux, Street, Ennis; Sharp.

Crystal Palace XI:Turner; Lacroix, Richards, Guehi; Kporha, Hughes, Devenny, Mitchell; Sarr, Esse; Mateta.

Odds

Doncaster win 10/1

Crystal Palace win 3/10

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.