Donald Trump crashes Chelsea’s trophy celebrations as they lift the Club World Cup
Trump attended the Club World Cup final on the anniversary of his assassination attempt
US president Donald Trump astoundingly crashed Chelsea’s trophy celebrations following their stunning Club World Cup final victory over PSG.
Trump, who watched the game at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium alongside Fifa president Gianni Infantino, made his way down to the pitch to present Blues captain Reece James with the trophy.
But instead of following Infantino out of shot, Trump locked his feet in position and stayed front and centre as James held the trophy aloft, with his Chelsea teammates left with no option but to celebrate around the president.
It was a bizarre decision from the leader of the free world, who went against the usual protocol of letting the team enjoy the moment with each other and instead opted to remain the centre of attention.
Chelsea’s players looked largely unbothered by Trump’s involvement but a handful expressed their confusion, with James and Palmer among those looking bewildered.
“It’s a big thing [competition], Gianni’s a friend of mine. But it’s great to watch,” Trump told DAZN. “This is a little bit of an upset we’re watching today. [Fifa has done] fantastically well, it’s a growing sport, it’s a great sport.”
The Blues battled against all the odds to stun European champions PSG in the final, dispatching Luis Enrique’s side in an incredible 3-0 victory.
Cole Palmer stole the show, netting the opening two goals with identical finishes before setting up Blues new boy Joao Pedro, who made it three goals in as many appearances with a cheeky dink past Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Chelsea ended the game with a further numerical advantage as PSG midfielder Joao Neves was sent off for pulling Marc Cucurella’s hair.
Enzo Maresca’s side have now gone down in history as the first team to win the revamped Club World Cup, lifting the unique trophy aloft in front of a giant inflatable replica.
