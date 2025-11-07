Dominik Szoboszlai reveals key to Liverpool’s turnaround against Real Madrid: ‘That’s what we’ve missed’
After beating Real Madrid, Szoboszlai believes Liverpool can take confidence into a meeting with Manchester City
Dominik Szoboszlai believes Liverpool should not panic because they are seven points behind Arsenal and told them they need to show the fighting spirit they displayed against Real Madrid when they face Manchester City on Sunday.
The champions could be 10 points behind leaders Arsenal, who play on Saturday, by the time they kick off at the Etihad Stadium, but Szoboszlai believes there is time for them to mount a comeback in the title race.
Liverpool had lost six of their previous seven games in all competitions before winning the last two and Szoboszlai feels the qualities they showed in beating Real 1-0 will be crucial against Pep Guardiola’s team.
“That's what we've missed, I guess,” the Hungary captain said. “I think everybody could see against Real Madrid all of us running, fighting, being there for each other, covering each other's back. The most important thing is to keep going like this. There is a long way to go. Now it's all about the Premier League and facing Man City at the weekend. We know how good they are now.
"The season is long. If we were seven points clear at this stage nobody would be saying that we had won the league already. Last season when we were leading the way, we just stayed calm and kept on going because anything can happen. We just need to focus on ourselves, win our games and then let's see what other teams are doing."
Szoboszlai said he believed Liverpool’s togetherness was crucial after their surprise slump and credited the senior players, in Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson and Alisson, with setting the right example.
"I think the team spirit,” he added. “We are a really close team. Everyone protects each other, we are there for each other. That's been the most important thing. When everything works, everyone is happy and it's all positive, it's easy to stick together.
"The hardest thing is when you find yourself in a position where we were a few weeks ago. But even then we stuck together and kept on going, believing it would turn for us.
"We have enough leaders with Virgil, with Mo, with Robbo, with Ali. They have been here longer, some of them seven or eight years here, the captain and vice-captains. I just try to do my best on the pitch. If it seems like I am a leader, then I'll keep doing that on the pitch, not outside the pitch."
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments