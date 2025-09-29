Tottenham injury news: Dominic Solanke misses training again ahead of Champions League trip
Solanke last played for Spurs on August 23 against Manchester City
Dominic Solanke was again absent from training ahead of Tottenham's trip to Norway to face Bodo/Glimt.
Solanke last played for Spurs on 23 August against Manchester City and, even though he recently returned to training after a troublesome ankle injury disrupted his pre-season, he was conspicuous by his absence on Monday morning in Enfield.
Tottenham boss Thomas Frank played down concerns over Solanke's fitness on Friday ahead of the visit of Wolves, who scored 16 goals last season for Spurs.
But with the England forward not able to feature in open training before the club fly to Bodo for Tuesday's Champions League clash, the squad are short of attacking options.
Paris Saint-Germain loanee Randal Kolo Muani was also absence as he deals with a dead leg, but Ben Davies did take part in the session after a minor knee issue.
Summer recruit Kota Takai also featured after a plantar fascia problem in recent months and Yves Bissouma returned.
Bissouma has not played for Tottenham this season after he was dropped from the Super Cup squad for being late on multiple occasions. He then suffered a knee injury in training days later.
PA
